New shows for your ears
KHNS has some exciting new programs for you this autumn!
Left, Right and Center – Fridays 7-8 pm
Replacing Marketplace Friday and All Songs Considered
Left, Right and Center from KCRW is back with an hour of provocative, up-to-the minute witty conversation over politics, policy and popular culture. This show previously produced half-hour shows and aired on KHNS on Friday evenings, but then switched to hour-long shows. KHNS listeners told us they wanted this show back, so we’re happy to have Left, Right and Center on KHNS again.
Planet Money and How I Built This – Tuesdays, 7-8 pm
Replacing Performance Today on Thursdays (Performance Today will still air on Thursdays 7-8 pm with the piano puzzler.)
This is a new hour of programming from NPR, taking two popular podcasts and developing them into an hour of great radio. Planet Money explains the economy with playful storytelling and Peabody award-winning deep dive, roll up your sleeves journalism. Guy Raz hosts How I Built This, where innovators, entrepreneurs, and idealists take us through the often challenging journeys they took to build their now iconic companies.
UnderCurrents Weekend – Saturday, 10 am – noon
Replacing Lynn Canal Weekend
From the creators of UnderCurrents, the daily music show now heard on 177 stations nationwide, comes this new series designed especially for the start of the weekend. It’s an exhilarating mix of new records and deep favorites, punctuated by street interviews, cooking and conversation. Hosts Gregg McVicar and Gabriela Castelán ease listeners from the hectic week into a playful weekend state of mind.
2 Comments
So disappointed that you’re canceling Tues. Performance Today!…It used to be broadcast 5 eves/week, now down to Tues. & Thurs., and possibly only Thurs. Why???
Hi Joan,
Thanks for that feedback. I didn’t know that Performance Today used to air five days a week – that’s helpful. When this new NPR show came out, the Community Advisory Board and I decided it was a very good program and one our listeners would enjoy for several reasons. The 7-8 pm hour seemed like an appropriate spot for it since there are more public affairs shows in that time slot than music shows. But in the past, I remember someone else telling me they hoped for more classical music programming. There are options for moving this new program and returning to Performance Today in that time slot – or finding a new slot for more Performance Today. I will definitely keep that under consideration as the program changes shake out. Thanks so much for taking the time to let us know what programming you enjoy and appreciate. Margaret