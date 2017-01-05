Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

New members elected to Haines Chamber of Commerce board

Posted On Jan 05 2017
By :
Comment: 0
(Credit: Margaret Friedenauer)

Haines’ Fort Seward on a winter day. (Credit: Margaret Friedenauer)

The Haines Chamber of Commerce has four new members on its board of directors.

There were five seats up for election on the nine-member board. It was a competitive race, with seven candidates, including three incumbents: Kyle Gray, Bill Kurz and Scott Sundberg.

Gray was re-elected to his seat. But four new faces were voted into the other open spots. They are Pam Long, Jeremy Stephens, Gregg Richmond and Jerry Lapp.

The newly-elected members join Sean Gaffney, John Hagen, Michael Ganey and Heather Shade on the board.

All of the board members represent for-profit businesses. The chamber recently deliberated whether nonprofits should have an equal role in the organization. The debate resulted in the membership voting to exclude nonprofits and individuals from serving on the board, although they are still allowed to be chamber members.

The new board will hold an organizational meeting Jan. 20.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – Jan 4, 2017

Posted On Jan 04 2017
Cruise ships at Skagway's railroad dock. (Emily Files)

Skagway port consultants begin work

Posted On Jan 04 2017

Haines Assembly considers candidates for interim, permanent manager positions

Posted On Jan 04 2017
Skagway School. (Greta Mart)

Voc-ed building on Skagway Assembly agenda

Posted On Jan 04 2017

KHNS News – Jan 3, 2017

Posted On Jan 03 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.