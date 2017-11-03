Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

New member joins school board

Posted On Nov 03 2017
By :
Comment: 0

School board Secretary /Treasurer Brian Clay, Vice President Sara Chapell, and President Anne Marie Palmieri. (Berett Wilber)

The Haines School Board has a new member.

Michael Wald will fill a seat left open after the October election where three candidates ran for four open seats.

After incumbents Brian Clay, Sara Chapell, and Anne Marie Palmieri were re-elected, the board requested letters of interest to fill a one-year appointment.

Michael Wald, who’s lived in Haines for the last eight winters, was the sole applicant. Wald has two children in the Haines School. He has a background in science and environmental education, and runs a guiding company out of Fairbanks in the summer.

“I’m not applying to be on the school board because I have a particular agenda or pet projects,” Wald said. “I’d just like to see what’s happening on the school board and see how I can help with the current work.”

After interviewing Wald, who called into the meeting from Ireland, the board took a vote on whether to approve him. Members voted unanimously to seat him.

After swearing in Wald and the three incumbent members, the board chose officers. Palmieri remains President. Swinton is Vice President. Clay is Secretary-Treasurer.

The board expects to deal with falling enrollment, budget constraints, and hiring a new superintendent this year.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News - Nov. 3, 2017

Posted On Nov 03 2017
The tidelands under Skagway's Broadway dock (pictured) and ore dock are at stake in a possible new lease with the tourist railroad that controls much of the port. (Emily Files)

Skagway assembly will hold weekend retreat to address tidelands negotiations with railroad

Posted On Nov 03 2017

KHNS News – Nov. 2, 2017

Posted On Nov 02 2017

Snow forecast predicts avalanche dangers

Posted On Nov 02 2017

Engineer presents conceptual designs for Portage Cove Harbor boat launch project

Posted On Nov 02 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.