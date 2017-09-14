Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Moose hunt begins in Haines

Posted On Sep 14 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Three moose in the Chilkat Valley photographed during the 2016 survey. (Carl Koch)

Three moose in the Chilkat Valley photographed during the 2016 survey. (Carl Koch)

The Haines-area moose hunt starts Friday, September 15.

The hunt is scheduled to stay open until Oct. 7, unless it’s forced to close early. The last two years, the harvest was faster than usual and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game closed it by emergency order.

Carl Koch is a wildlife biologist with Fish and Game. Last year was the first time since 2012 that the department met its bull to cow ratio in aerial surveys of Unit 1D. The the moose count was the highest it’s been in the last 10 years.

But Koch says that doesn’t change the number of moose that they are allowing hunters to harvest this year.

“We have a guideline harvest of 20-25,” says Koch. “Since we’re going on minimum counts, we kind of always have a pretty steady, lowish average of calves. About 13 percent. I think it was 14 percent with this last count. And so we’re sticking with our harvest guideline of 20-25.”

Koch says the count is influenced by a number of weather factors, and it doesn’t necessarily indicate an increase in population.

There are no new rules or regulations for the moose hunt this year. But Koch does want to remind hunters of an existing restriction.

“Drones are illegal,” says Koch. “You can’t use them to aid in any way in your hunt. And if folks have questions about that they can ask me or the trooper. But yeah, who would have thought I’d have to mention remote-controlled flying objects.”

Fish and Game issued 250 moose hunt permits in management area 1D this year. Though, Koch says generally, fewer people actually participate in the hunt.

KHNS will have routine updates on the moose harvest numbers in the local news.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

Time for the 2017 Annual Meeting

Posted On Sep 15 2017

KHNS News – Sept. 15, 2017

Posted On Sep 15 2017
Port Chilkoot Distillery Icy Strait Vodka, 50 Fathoms Gin and 12 Volts Moonshine can now be sold on-site in limited amounts.

Mixed drinks in question at Alaska distilleries

Posted On Sep 15 2017
Mayor candidates Jan Hill and Joanie Wagner, along with assembly candidates Diana Lapham, Brenda Josephson, Sean Maidy and Michael Fullerton at a Mosquito Lake forum. (Emily Files)

Haines candidates differ on police service expansion, Chilkat River protection

Posted On Sep 15 2017

KHNS News – Sept. 14, 2017

Posted On Sep 14 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.