Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Mining education forum set for October in Haines

Posted On Jun 26 2017
By :
Comment: 0
The mountain range Constantine is exploring as part of the Palmer Project. (Constantine Metal Resources)

The mountain range Constantine is exploring as part of the Palmer Project. (Constantine Metal Resources)

Later this year, Haines and Klukwan residents will have an opportunity to learn about mining at a public forum. The event is being put together through a collaboration that includes everyone from environmental organizations to mining industry representatives.

The Takshanuk Watershed Council came up with the idea. They held a similar event a few years ago.

The goal is to talk with the community about mining benefits, impacts and concerns locally.

Canada-based Constantine is conducting mineral exploration in the upper valley. In the future, the Palmer Project site could become a hard rock mine.

The potential mine was a major motivation for the village of Klukwan to apply for special protection of the Chilkat River. The Tier 3 nomination has sparked much local debate.

Organizations with opposing views are coming together to plan the forum.

They include Constantine, Lynn Canal Conservation, and the Haines Borough. Eleven organizations are part of the steering committee.

This week, those groups will meet to talk about what speakers they want at the forum. The steering committee meeting is not open to the public.

Takshanuk director Meredith Pochardt says anyone with questions or concerns can contact her at meredith@takshanuk.org.

The mining forum is set for October 14 and 15.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – June 26, 2017

Posted On Jun 26 2017
Haines resident Alex Stock has signed up to drive for Uber. He's waiting on a background check and vehicle inspection. (Emily Files)

As Uber arrives in Alaska, towns without taxis have new transportation option

Posted On Jun 26 2017
The Baby Brown sale area.

State hits brakes on Baby Brown timber sale after successful appeal

Posted On Jun 23 2017

KHNS News – June 23, 2017

Posted On Jun 23 2017
A Disney cruise ship tied up at Skagway's ore dock. (Emily Files)

Committee wants short-term Skagway port plans to consider long-term future

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.

Support KHNS News