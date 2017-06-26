Mining education forum set for October in Haines

Later this year, Haines and Klukwan residents will have an opportunity to learn about mining at a public forum. The event is being put together through a collaboration that includes everyone from environmental organizations to mining industry representatives.

The Takshanuk Watershed Council came up with the idea. They held a similar event a few years ago.

The goal is to talk with the community about mining benefits, impacts and concerns locally.

Canada-based Constantine is conducting mineral exploration in the upper valley. In the future, the Palmer Project site could become a hard rock mine.

The potential mine was a major motivation for the village of Klukwan to apply for special protection of the Chilkat River. The Tier 3 nomination has sparked much local debate.

Organizations with opposing views are coming together to plan the forum.

They include Constantine, Lynn Canal Conservation, and the Haines Borough. Eleven organizations are part of the steering committee.

This week, those groups will meet to talk about what speakers they want at the forum. The steering committee meeting is not open to the public.

Takshanuk director Meredith Pochardt says anyone with questions or concerns can contact her at meredith@takshanuk.org.

The mining forum is set for October 14 and 15.