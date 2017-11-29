Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Marketplace Tech replaces The Writer’s Almanac

Posted On Nov 29 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Minnesota Public Radio announced Nov. 29, 2017 it is terminating its contracts with Garrison Keillor and his private media companies after recently learning of allegations of his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him. Read MPR’s complete statement here.

The Writer’s Almanac, which aired daily on KHNS, is being replaced by Marketplace Tech on weekdays and other programming on the weekends for the time being. Find out more about Marketplace Tech.

KHNS will continue to air APM’s weekly music and variety program hosted by Chris Thile, previously known as A Prairie Home Companion, but now undergoing a yet-to-be announced name change. That program airs on KHNS on Saturdays at 2 pm.

For more information or questions, please contact KHNS Program Director at pd@khns.org.

