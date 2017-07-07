Man injured in Haines fireworks-related accident in ‘satisfactory’ condition

The victim of a fireworks-related accident in Haines earlier this week is in ‘satisfactory’ condition.

A spokesperson at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle says Kris Rath’s condition has improved and he is being transferred out of the intensive care unit.

Rath was medevaced out of Haines by the U.S. Coast Guard early Tuesday morning after sustaining significant injuries to his face and legs. The injuries were the result of an explosion that occurred after witnesses say fireworks were used to create a homemade “sparkler bomb.”

Rath’s personal Facebook page says he works as a river raft and kayak guide in Haines.

Friends have set up an online fundraising page to help pay for medical expenses.