Lynn Canal Voice: Local Farming

KHNS public affairs program Lynn Canal Voice explored the challenges and benefits of local agriculture during the Feb. 16 show. Host Emily Files spoke with Meredith Pochardt of the Takshanuk Watershed Council, Renee Hoffman of Sunshine Farms and Leah Wagner and Nick Schlosstein of Foundroot.

The program will be rebroadcast Thursday (2/16) at 8 p.m. If you have suggestions for topics or guests to feature on Lynn Canal Voice, please email news@khns.org.