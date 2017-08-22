Live. Play. Work (at KHNS)
KHNS Radio News and Public Affairs Director
Application deadline: September 11, 2017, 5pm.
KHNS Radio seeks an enthusiastic and adventurous news director to join its reporting team in Haines, Alaska. Come work in a scenic town, with a vibrant community in one of the best statewide public radio networks in the country. KHNS is a small station covering big issues including mining, fishing, resources management, the arts and government. We are a 30-plus year old station covering three communities in Southeast Alaska. We have a dedicated base of volunteers and supporters. Our news department provides the only daily source of news in our area – and we do it well.
As news director, you have freedom to shape the direction, sound and feel of the newsroom alongside our (amazing) reporter. You’ll also have the opportunity to collaborate with other regional and statewide journalists from Unalaska to Ketchikan in the Alaska Public Radio Network. While Alaska-based experience is preferred for this position, we will consider anyone with a desire to learn and report on our unique communities.
Haines is the “Adventure Capital of Alaska” (cool video alert at that link that will woo you to our amazing corner of the universe) with outstanding opportunities for hiking, backpacking, fishing and boating. Our winters are not as scary as you might think, especially if you like skiing, sledding and pond hockey. We’re also home to a local coffee roaster (because every good journalist needs to be caffeinated) AND a local brewery and distillery (because every great journalist needs to unwind.) Everything you do in Haines is against the backdrop of beautiful mountains and ocean. If you have a sense of adventure, a commitment for community journalism and desire to work in public media, we want to hear from you. If you have the added bonus of a stellar sense of humor, we’ll give you a free coffee mug if you’re hired.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage the News and Public Affairs Department; report directly to the General Manager
- Produce a daily local news program each weekday
- Supervise newsroom personnel that could include full or part-time news reporters, student interns or volunteers; host weekly editorial meetings with news staff
- Maintain the news department’s website and social media presence
- Develop and nurture contacts in the Boroughs of Haines and Skagway and the village of Klukwan
- Monitor other publications, web sites, press releases, industries and issues related to the region
- Travel to Skagway and Klukwan when necessary to cover news
- Edit and air listener commentaries submitted by members of the public
- Provide content for other stations in the regional Coast Alaska and statewide APRN networks as appropriate
- Produce and broadcast live breaking news coverage and talk shows when necessary
- Attend news conferences as needed and budgeted
- Participate in fundraising activities as needed
KHNS has a small staff that works closely together. This job requires a high level of self-motivation and the ability to work independently and under the pressure of daily deadlines. The successful candidate needs a strong knowledge of newsroom operations, radio production (Adobe Audition) and radio procedures, including knowledge of FCC broadcast rules and regulations. Excellent written, verbal, and computer skills are essential as well as the ability to work with a team. Working knowledge of state, regional and local issues and events is preferred.
Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Broadcasting or related field and one-year on-air experience OR three years news reporting and production experience OR any equivalent combination of experience, training and/or education approved by the General Manager. This description is intended to be generic in nature and is not intended to determine the full range of specific duties and responsibilities of this position.
Employee Expectations
- Detail-oriented with ability to manage multiple tasks
- Flexible, adaptable and proven ability to work in a deadline-driven environment
- Must be able to work various hours including nights weekends and holidays
- Must have access to reliable transportation, including during inclement weather
- Must be able to use recorders, cameras, broadcast equipment and editing software
- Must be able to travel
Salary and Benefits: Competitive salary based on experience. Health and Dental benefits paid by KHNS and includes annual and sick leave as set forth in the Lynn Canal Personnel Policy book
Application Procedure
Send resume, writing and mp3 audio sample with references to gm@khns.org and to news@khns.org with “News Director Search” in heading or by mail to: KHNS Radio News Director Search, KHNS-FM Radio, P.O. Box 1109, Haines, by September 11, 2017, 5pm.