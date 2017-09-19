KHNS/CVN 2017 Haines Candidate Forum

Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Assembly candidates Andrew Gray, Brenda Josephson, Diana Lapham, Sean Maidy and Michael Fullerton at the KHNS and Chilkat Valley News candidate forum Sept. 18. (Abbey Collins)

KHNS and the Chilkat Valley News hosted a Haines candidate forum Sept. 18. Mayoral candidates Jan Hill and Joanie Wagner and assembly candidates Andrew Gray, Brenda Josephson, Diana Lapham, Sean Maidy and Michael Fullerton shared their priorities and views on local issues. Assembly candidate Stephanie Scott was not able to attend.

Forum part 1: (Mayoral forum ends at about 43:00, assembly forum starts immediately after.)

Forum part 2:

