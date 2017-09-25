Previous Story
KHNS News – Sept. 25, 2017
Posted On Sep 25 2017
Comment: 0
Where do Haines Assembly candidates stand on police, Lutak Dock and the HEDC?; Northern Lynn Canal Fisheries Update; Haines moose count at 19.
Where do Haines Assembly candidates stand on police, Lutak Dock and the HEDC?; Northern Lynn Canal Fisheries Update; Haines moose count at 19.
We would love to hear from you.
LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827
MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827
TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway
FAX
907-766-2022