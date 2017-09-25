Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

KHNS News – Sept. 25, 2017

Sept. 25, 2017
Where do Haines Assembly candidates stand on police, Lutak Dock and the HEDC?; Northern Lynn Canal Fisheries Update; Haines moose count at 19.

Assembly candidates Andrew Gray, Brenda Josephson, Diana Lapham, Sean Maidy and Michael Fullerton at the KHNS and Chilkat Valley News candidate forum Sept. 18. (Abbey Collins)

Where do Haines Assembly candidates stand on police, Lutak Dock, and the HEDC?

Sept. 25, 2017
The Haines Borough Administration building. (Emily Files)

Haines Manager Report on Sept. 26 Assembly Meeting

Sept. 25, 2017
The Chilkat River as seen from Mount Ripinsky in summer of 2017. (Emily Files)

Sport fishing for king salmon to reopen in Southeast, except near Haines and Skagway

Sept. 25, 2017

KHNS News – Sept. 22, 2017

Sept. 22, 2017
The view from the Explorer of the Seas on its inaugural visit to Skagway in 2016. The ship was one of two moored at the railroad dock. You can see another tied up at the Broadway dock. (Emily Files)

Disagreements persist as Skagway Assembly works toward new tidelands lease

Sept. 22, 2017

