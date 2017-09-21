Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

KHNS News – Sept. 21, 2017

Posted On Sep 21 2017
University offers 400 acres on Chilkat Peninsula for timber sale; Meet the four candidates vying for two open seats on the Skagway School Board; 16 moose harvested in Haines

