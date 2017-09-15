Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

KHNS News – Sept. 15, 2017

Posted On Sep 15 2017
Mixed drinks in question at Alaska distilleries; Haines candidates differ on police service expansion, Chilkat River protection; Moose hunt update.

Port Chilkoot Distillery Icy Strait Vodka, 50 Fathoms Gin and 12 Volts Moonshine can now be sold on-site in limited amounts.

Mixed drinks in question at Alaska distilleries

Posted On Sep 15 2017
Mayor candidates Jan Hill and Joanie Wagner, along with assembly candidates Diana Lapham, Brenda Josephson, Sean Maidy and Michael Fullerton at a Mosquito Lake forum. (Emily Files)

Haines candidates differ on police service expansion, Chilkat River protection

Posted On Sep 15 2017
Three moose in the Chilkat Valley photographed during the 2016 survey. (Carl Koch)

Moose hunt begins in Haines

Posted On Sep 14 2017

KHNS News – Sept. 14, 2017

Posted On Sep 14 2017

