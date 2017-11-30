Previous Story
KHNS News – Nov. 30, 2017
Posted On Nov 30 2017
Comment: 0
The Lion in Winter plays out on stage in Haines; Sitka author travels far, goes deep in ‘Canyon Dance’
The Lion in Winter plays out on stage in Haines; Sitka author travels far, goes deep in ‘Canyon Dance’
We would love to hear from you.
LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827
MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827
TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway
FAX
907-766-2022