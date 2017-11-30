Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

KHNS News – Nov. 30, 2017

Posted On Nov 30 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Lion in Winter plays out on stage in Haines; Sitka author travels far, goes deep in ‘Canyon Dance’

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Dec. 1, 2017

Posted On Dec 01 2017
A Disney cruise ship tied up at Skagway's ore dock. (Emily Files)

Skagway Assembly overturns mayor's veto of action on White Pass MOU

Posted On Dec 01 2017

The Lion in Winter plays out on stage in Haines

Posted On Nov 30 2017

Live streaming of assembly meetings

Posted On Nov 30 2017

KHNS News – Nov. 29, 2017

Posted On Nov 29 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.