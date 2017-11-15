Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

KHNS News – Nov. 15, 2017

Posted On Nov 15 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A new musical explores the White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad, and an Alaska program to monitor opioid prescriptions has some concerned.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Nov. 17, 2017

Posted On Nov 17 2017
Skagway's city hall and museum. (Greta Mart)

Skagway assembly set to discuss White Pass MOU at Tuesday meeting

Posted On Nov 17 2017
Photographers take pictures of eagles feeding on salmon in the Chilkat River. (Emily Files)

Eagle numbers soar near Haines, while visitors to annual festival fall

Posted On Nov 17 2017

AMCO moves forward with regulations that could prohibit cocktail sales at Alaska distilleries

Posted On Nov 16 2017

Haines Assembly will meet to comment on proposed Chilkat Peninsula timber sale

Posted On Nov 16 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.

Support KHNS News