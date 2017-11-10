Previous Story
KHNS News – Nov. 10, 2017
Posted On Nov 10 2017
Comment: 0
Chilkat Valley Community Foundation awards $24,000 in grants to local non-profits; Haines gets a shoutout in a Juneau artist’s album about Southeast Alaska
Chilkat Valley Community Foundation awards $24,000 in grants to local non-profits; Haines gets a shoutout in a Juneau artist’s album about Southeast Alaska
We would love to hear from you.
LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827
MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827
TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway
FAX
907-766-2022