KHNS News – March 6, 2017

Haines manager applicants include Seward, who was fired from job three months ago; Haines Packing, Juneau Monstarz win Dick Hotch tourney.

Borough Manager Bill Seward and Mayor Jan Hill. (Emily Files)

Haines Packing player Tyler Swinton shoots a basket in the championship game against the Juneau Good Ole Boys. (Emily Files)

