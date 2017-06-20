Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

KHNS News – June 20, 2017

Posted On Jun 20 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Haines Assembly split on second assembly appointment; Yukon River Quest takes off from Whitehorse next week; Wrangell prepares for municipal workers strike.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

Yukon River Quest takes off from Whitehorse next week

Posted On Jun 20 2017
James Hart. (Emily Files)

Haines Assembly split on appointment to second vacant seat

Posted On Jun 20 2017

KHNS News – June 19, 2017

Posted On Jun 19 2017

Snow derails bike race, but not unicyclists

Posted On Jun 19 2017
A Disney cruise ship tied up at Skagway's ore dock. (Emily Files)

Skagway port consultants recommend $14.5 million ore dock modification

Posted On Jun 19 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.

Support KHNS 2017