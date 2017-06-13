Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

KHNS News – June 13, 2017

Posted On Jun 13 2017
Effort to oust half of the Haines Assembly progresses to special recall election; 1,300 cyclists will ride in 25th Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay

Heather Lende, Tom Morphet and Tresham Gregg are targeted in the recall effort. (KHNS photos)

Effort to oust half of the Haines Assembly progresses to special recall election

A solo rider crests the summit during the 2016 Kluane-Chilkat International Bike Relay. (Jillian Rogers)

1,300 cyclists will ride in 25th Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay

KHNS News – June 12, 2017

Four Haines residents apply for empty assembly seat

Runners at the start of Duff's Skagway Marathon in 2015. (Duff's Skagway Marathon/Elise Giordano)

Yukoners take prizes in Skagway marathon

