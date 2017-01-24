Previous Story
KHNS News – Jan. 24, 2017
Posted On Jan 24 2017
Comment: 0
Chilkat Chinook forecast lowest in 25 years; Unprocessed Excursion Inlet homicide evidence could delay trial; Southeast legislators hope to maintain Fish and Game funding
Chilkat Chinook forecast lowest in 25 years; Unprocessed Excursion Inlet homicide evidence could delay trial; Southeast legislators hope to maintain Fish and Game funding
We would love to hear from you.
LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827
MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827
TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway
FAX
907-766-2022