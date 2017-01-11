Previous Story
KHNS News – Jan. 11, 2017
Posted On Jan 11 2017
Comment: 0
Haines mayor breaks tie vote to hire Brad Ryan as interim borough manager; Haines School Board appoints Jeanne Kitayama to vacant seat
Haines mayor breaks tie vote to hire Brad Ryan as interim borough manager; Haines School Board appoints Jeanne Kitayama to vacant seat
We would love to hear from you.
LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827
MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827
TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway
FAX
907-766-2022