Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

KHNS News – Feb. 9, 2017

Posted On Feb 09 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Trump’s federal hiring freeze leaves Alaska national parks in limbo; Haines School Board, Assembly consider different areas of collaboration

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

Park ranger Charlotte Henson leads a group of visitors on a walking tour of Skagway focused on the story of Company L. (Emily Files)

Trump's federal hiring freeze leaves Alaska national parks in limbo

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Haines School Board, Assembly consider different areas of collaboration

Posted On Feb 09 2017

KHNS News – Feb. 8, 2017

Posted On Feb 08 2017

Commission to start reviewing Haines governance code

Posted On Feb 08 2017

Budget picture for Haines School looks a little better

Posted On Feb 08 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.