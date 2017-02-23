Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

KHNS News – Feb. 23, 2017

Posted On Feb 23 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Alaska State Troopers plan to move Haines position to Bethel; Haines School incentivizes retirement for long-time teachers; Senate OK’s Stedman’s small ship waste exemption.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

The Haines State Trooper car parked outside of the courthouse. (Emily Files)

Alaska State Troopers plan to move Haines position to Bethel

Posted On Feb 23 2017
Haines School (Emily Files)

Facing a tight budget, Haines School incentivizes retirement for long-time teachers

Posted On Feb 23 2017

To save money, Haines School makes changes to music program

Posted On Feb 22 2017

Listener Survey

Posted On Feb 03 2017

KHNS Community Advisory Board Meeting

Posted On Feb 22 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.