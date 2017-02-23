Previous Story
KHNS News – Feb. 23, 2017
Posted On Feb 23 2017
Comment: 0
Alaska State Troopers plan to move Haines position to Bethel; Haines School incentivizes retirement for long-time teachers; Senate OK’s Stedman’s small ship waste exemption.
Alaska State Troopers plan to move Haines position to Bethel; Haines School incentivizes retirement for long-time teachers; Senate OK’s Stedman’s small ship waste exemption.
We would love to hear from you.
LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827
MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827
TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway
FAX
907-766-2022