Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

KHNS News – Dec. 29, 2016

Posted On Dec 29 2016
By :
Comment: 0


Haines personnel committee makes recommendation for interim manager; 2016 top stories from around Southeast; Sheldon Museum and Cultural Center launches logo redesign contest

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

The Sheldon Museum and Cultural Center is changing its name to the Haines Museum and Cultural Center. (Jillian Rogers)

Sheldon Museum and Cultural Center launches logo redesign contest

Posted On Dec 29 2016

KHNS News – Dec. 28, 2016

Posted On Dec 29 2016

Haines personnel committee makes recommendation for interim manager

Posted On Dec 29 2016
Jack Strong leads the group in song and dance at the grand opening of the Jilkaat Kwaan Heritage Center in Klukwan. (Jillian Rogers)

Haines and Klukwan top stories of 2016

Posted On Dec 28 2016

KHNS News – Dec. 27, 2016

Posted On Dec 27 2016

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.