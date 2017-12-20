Previous Story
KHNS News – Dec. 20, 2017
Posted On Dec 20 2017
Haines and Klukwan top stories of 2017
Haines and Klukwan top stories of 2017
We would love to hear from you.
LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827
MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827
TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway
FAX
907-766-2022
One Comment
Thanks for a great 2017 review. Note: Ted Hart is in twice and Jim Stanford’s statement omitted. Still well done. Thank you.