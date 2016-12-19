Previous Story
KHNS News – Dec. 19, 2016
Posted On Dec 19 2016
Comment: 0
Bidder chosen for 855-acre Haines timber sale; Haines Assembly approves piece of harbor project it previously rejected, with a catch; Trooper town hall meetings postponed
Bidder chosen for 855-acre Haines timber sale; Haines Assembly approves piece of harbor project it previously rejected, with a catch; Trooper town hall meetings postponed
We would love to hear from you.
LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827
MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827
TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway
FAX
907-766-2022