Previous Story
KHNS News – Aug. 24, 2017
Posted On Aug 24 2017
Comment: 0
New Haines manager gets positive reviews at first evaluation; New Klehini River Bridge open for traffic; Southeast’s pink salmon catch falls short again.
New Haines manager gets positive reviews at first evaluation; New Klehini River Bridge open for traffic; Southeast’s pink salmon catch falls short again.
We would love to hear from you.
LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827
MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827
TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway
FAX
907-766-2022