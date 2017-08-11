Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

KHNS News – Aug. 11, 2017

Recall election spotlights political division in Haines; Skagway candidate filing closes Monday; Northern Lynn Canal Fisheries Update: Aug. 11, 2017

(Credit: Abbey Collins)

Recall election spotlights political division in Haines

The Haines small boat harbor on a sunny summer day. (Emily Files)

Northern Lynn Canal Fisheries Update: Aug. 11, 2017

Skagway's city hall and museum. (Greta Mart)

Skagway candidate filing closes Monday

KHNS News – Aug. 10, 2017

The Norwegian Pearl tied up at Skagway's Broadway dock in July 2017. Two more cruise ships are moored at the railroad dock in the background. (Emily Files)

New Skagway port lease may go to special election instead of October vote

