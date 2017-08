On Aug. 9, KHNS and the Chilkat Valley News hosted a forum about the special recall election scheduled for Aug. 15. Assembly members Tresham Gregg, Heather Lende and Tom Morphet are the targets of the recall. They attended the forum. KHNS and the CVN reached out to more than 30 recall supporters, and none, including the 11 original sponsors, agreed to participate. Listen below.

