Information on Skagway tour accident remains limited

More than a week after nearly 30 people were injured on a tour in Skagway, no new information is available about the incident.

On August 10, a Unimog touring vehicle went off the road leading to the Alaska Excursions Dog Camp. That’s according to a press release from the city.

Twenty-eight people were transported to the local clinic. Executive Director Shelly O’Boyle said the victims suffered minor injuries like bumps and bruises, but also more serious ailments including broken bones and a few head injuries. Three patients were medevaced.

KHNS has not been able to check on the status of the medevaced patients because their names were not released.

Alaska Excursions has been publically silent about the accident. They have not returned repeated requests for information.

Skagway Police Chief Ray Leggett says his department is not investigating the incident, because it happened on private property.

The municipality and fire department have not provided any more information beyond a limited press release.

Skagway is a popular cruise ship destination. Alaska Excursions is one of many companies that caters to cruise tourists.