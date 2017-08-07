Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Hot weekend breaks temperature records in Skagway and Haines

Posted On Aug 07 2017
The sun sets over the Chilkat River in Haines Sunday, Aug. 6. (Emily Files)

After a stretch of cool, rainy weather, Haines and Skagway both saw record hot temperatures over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Juneau, several Southeast towns saw the highest Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 temperatures ever recorded.

On Saturday, Skagway sweltered to 93 degrees. The weather service says that is an all-time record for August temperatures in Skagway. It breaks a 1972 record of 92 degrees.

Skagway’s Sunday temperature, 75, is two degrees warmer than the last record for Aug. 6.

Haines also set new records for Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 temperatures.

Saturday, the Haines airport got up to 88 degrees, which is two degrees hotter than the previous record set in 1977. Other parts of Haines broke 90 degrees.

On Sunday, an 89-degree high shattered the 79-degree record set in 2009.

Temperatures dropped Monday, but may rise back up to the 70s mid-week.

