Hot weekend breaks temperature records in Skagway and Haines

After a stretch of cool, rainy weather, Haines and Skagway both saw record hot temperatures over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Juneau, several Southeast towns saw the highest Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 temperatures ever recorded.

On Saturday, Skagway sweltered to 93 degrees. The weather service says that is an all-time record for August temperatures in Skagway. It breaks a 1972 record of 92 degrees.

Skagway’s Sunday temperature, 75, is two degrees warmer than the last record for Aug. 6.

Haines also set new records for Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 temperatures.

Saturday, the Haines airport got up to 88 degrees, which is two degrees hotter than the previous record set in 1977. Other parts of Haines broke 90 degrees.

On Sunday, an 89-degree high shattered the 79-degree record set in 2009.

Temperatures dropped Monday, but may rise back up to the 70s mid-week.

The warmest day of the year so far for most places across SEAK has come to an end. Here is the list of how warm places got. #akwx pic.twitter.com/dA247K3S90 — NWS Juneau (@NWSJuneau) August 6, 2017