Happy Holidays from KHNS!
KHNS staff and volunteers have Monday, December 26th and Friday, December 30th off. Tune in for special programming throughout the holiday season! In addition to your weekend favorites, you’ll hear festive specials new and old. From all of us at KHNS: Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, and Happy New Year! We are grateful to be your community radio station.
Tuesday, December 20th:
10am-noon: Special 2-hour Holiday Talk of Alaska
Friday, December 23rd:
10-11am: A special holiday episode of The Pulse, tapping into the real emotions of the holiday season—wonder, joy, and awe.
Saturday, December 24th (Christmas Eve):
10am-noon: A special Lynn Canal Holiday with John and Margaret
1pm: The Moth Radio Hour Holiday Special
8pm: A Christmas Special from the Retro Cocktail Hour
9pm: NPR’s All Songs Considered Holiday Special
10pm: Sound Opinions Holiday Special
11pm: The Dinner Party Download Holiday Special
Sunday, December 25th (Christmas Day):
10am: The Rose Ensemble: Christmas in Baroque Malta
11am: Christmas with Madrigalia
12pm: A Christmas edition of Melodies and Memories
1pm: You Bet Your Garden Christmas Spectacalar
2pm: Putumayo World Music Hour: A Latin Christmas
3pm: NPR’s Tinsel Tales
and more to come!