Happy Holidays from KHNS!

Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Posted On Dec 19 2016
KHNS staff and volunteers have Monday, December 26th and Friday, December 30th off.  Tune in for special programming throughout the holiday season!   In addition to your weekend favorites, you’ll hear festive specials new and old. From all of us at KHNS: Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, and Happy New Year!  We are grateful to be your community radio station.

 

Tuesday, December 20th:

10am-noon:  Special 2-hour Holiday Talk of Alaska

 

Friday, December 23rd:

10-11am: A special holiday episode of The Pulse, tapping into the real emotions of the holiday season—wonder, joy, and awe.

 

Saturday, December 24th (Christmas Eve):

10am-noon:  A special Lynn Canal Holiday with John and Margaret

1pm:  The Moth Radio Hour Holiday Special

8pm: A Christmas Special from the Retro Cocktail Hour

9pm: NPR’s All Songs Considered Holiday Special

10pm: Sound Opinions Holiday Special

11pm: The Dinner Party Download Holiday Special

 

Sunday, December 25th (Christmas Day):

10am: The Rose Ensemble: Christmas in Baroque Malta

11am: Christmas with Madrigalia

12pm: A Christmas edition of Melodies and Memories

1pm: You Bet Your Garden Christmas Spectacalar

2pm: Putumayo World Music Hour: A Latin Christmas

3pm: NPR’s Tinsel Tales

 

and more to come!

