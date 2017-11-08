Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Halloween vehicle search yields drugs, guns

Posted On Nov 08 2017
Loaded firearms and a significant amount of drugs were allegedly recovered from a vehicle in Haines on Halloween.

According to a press release from Haines police, the department found three firearms and 19 grams of methamphetamines.

Police Chief Heath Scott said the amount of drugs recovered is distributable.  

According to court documents, all three firearms — two handguns and an AR-15 style assault rifle — were loaded.

Police say they obtained a warrant to search the car after its owner, Greg Christiansen, was charged with alleged assault a few days earlier in the vehicle’s immediate vicinity.  

Borough Manager Debra Schnabel pointed out the incident in a routine report to the Assembly this week.

Schnabel says 72 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms were also found in the vehicle. Police cautioned, while they could verify the methamphetamines with local field testing, they couldn’t be sure about the legality of the mushrooms until out-of-town lab testing is complete.

According to police, criminal charges are pending based on the search.

