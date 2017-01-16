Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines Women take home basketball tournament win in Whitehorse

Posted On Jan 16 2017
By :
Comment: 1

(Clockwise from top left) Savannah Ames, Alisa Beske, Krista Kielsmeier, Fran Daly, Jen Bader, Nattaphon ‘Ice’ Wangyot and Samantha Clay. The Haines Women took first place in the Whitehorse tournament (Krista Kielsmeier)

The Haines Women’s Basketball League has been around for just over a year. And they just won their second tournament. The team competed in the Lights Out Yukon Invitational Basketball Tournament in Whitehorse, where they swept all five of their games.

Haines beat out four other teams. Three of them were from Whitehorse and one from Yellowknife.

With the Haines team was one player from Skagway, Savannah Ames. Team member Krista Kielsmeier says bringing Skagway players on board is part of a bigger goal of getting more people involved.

“My goal is to expand basketball opportunities for people kind of regionally,” says Kielsmeier.

This is the team’s second official tournament. They also came out on top in their first, the Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau last March.

Since then, Kielsmeier says they’ve seen more interest in the women’s league that formed in Nov. 2015.

“I think last year we had fewer players and they were really regular,” says Kielsmeier. “And now we have a bigger pool but we have kind of people coming and going, which is fine, we always have enough people. But I think with more players people feel like they don’t have to come each time. So that gives people a little bit more flexibility.”

Now, Kielsmeier says they’re hoping to continue to grow, with the goal of expanding the women’s side of the Haines Dick Hotch Tournament in March.

Though only seven players made it to the Whitehorse tournament, Kielsmeier says a team effort helped secure the overall win.

“It goes well beyond just the seven players who went to the tournament,” says Kielsmeier. “Everybody involved helped us do well at that event.”

Haines player Alisa Beske was the tournament’s MVP. Their championship win earned them a prize of $900 Canadian.

About the Author
  1. Candice Mustard-Scott January 17, 2017 at 9:28 pm Reply

    Congratulations ladies!!!

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – Jan. 17, 2017

Posted On Jan 17 2017
A map included in the Army Corps permit information that shows the location of proposed work.

Skagway Assembly to review White Pass plan to widen railroad embankment

Posted On Jan 17 2017
Community Waste Solutions is the only licensed trash disposal business in Haines. (Emily Files)

Haines working group presents goals, questions, for how to deal with solid waste

Posted On Jan 17 2017

KHNS News – Jan. 16, 2017

Posted On Jan 16 2017
Haines, Alaska. (Bruce Barrett/Flickr Creative Commons)

Survey shows how Haines Borough employees feel about their workplace

Posted On Jan 16 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.