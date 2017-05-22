Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines trash disposal business will reopen Tuesday

Posted On May 22 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Haines’ only garbage disposal company will be back in business Tuesday morning.

Community Waste Solutions was closed for several days after an unknown substance was released into the air, potentially causing contamination. Multiple employees received medical treatment after exposure to the chemical.

CWS Manager Sally Garton said Monday afternoon that an environmental expert from Juneau gave the go-ahead to reopen.

Garton said the expert inspected the area and interviewed employees. He said the substance could have been bear spray, insect repellant or pesticide. Cans of those three materials were found in the vicinity.

Monday until 4 p.m. CWS is running an off-site household trash collection station. It is at the end of FAA Road.

Garton says they’ll be back to normal operations Tuesday at 10 a.m.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – May 23, 2017

Posted On May 23 2017
Community Waste Solutions is the only licensed trash disposal business in Haines. (Emily Files)

Haines solid waste group suggests borough take over garbage disposal

Posted On May 23 2017

Haines leaders grapple with police, economic development budget questions

Posted On May 23 2017

KHNS News – May 22, 2017

Posted On May 22 2017
Christy Tengs Fowler pictured with the promo video for the documentary being made about her Dr. Phil project. (Courtesy Christy Tengs Fowler)

Haines songwriter to use Rasmuson award for Dr. Phil-inspired project

Posted On May 22 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.