Haines trash disposal business will reopen Tuesday

Haines’ only garbage disposal company will be back in business Tuesday morning.

Community Waste Solutions was closed for several days after an unknown substance was released into the air, potentially causing contamination. Multiple employees received medical treatment after exposure to the chemical.

CWS Manager Sally Garton said Monday afternoon that an environmental expert from Juneau gave the go-ahead to reopen.

Garton said the expert inspected the area and interviewed employees. He said the substance could have been bear spray, insect repellant or pesticide. Cans of those three materials were found in the vicinity.

Monday until 4 p.m. CWS is running an off-site household trash collection station. It is at the end of FAA Road.

Garton says they’ll be back to normal operations Tuesday at 10 a.m.