Haines School Board will continue superintendent evaluation Thursday

The Haines Borough School Board needs more time to conduct Superintendent Tony Habra’s one-year evaluation.

The board met in executive session for about an hour and a half Tuesday, wrapping up around 11 p.m.

Board president Anne Marie Palmieri says the late hour led them to extend the meeting until Thursday, to complete the yearly evaluation.

Habra has been on the job for about a year. He started in the Haines Borough School District last July.

He was hired after working in the education field for about 20 years in Michigan and Arizona. Before coming to Haines, Habra was superintendent in Paw Paw, Michigan.

Habra has a three-year contract with the Haines district. His salary was $113,000 for the first year. It includes a one percent raise in subsequent years based on an acceptable evaluation.

The board will continue the discussion in executive session Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Haines School.

There is also a school board budget workshop Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.