Haines School Board will complete Habra’s evaluation June 27

The Haines Borough School Board met twice last week for the yearly evaluation of Superintendent Tony Habra. But, they are not finished with the discussion.

The board met in executive session Monday. But around 11 p.m. they decided to extend the meeting until Thursday. Board President Anne Marie Palmieri said they postponed the discussion because of the late hour.

The board reconvened later in the week, but did not finish the assessment. Habra was out of town and Palmieri said they wanted to hold off on finishing discussion until they can all meet together.

The evaluation follows Habra’s first year on the job. A salary increase hinges on a successful review.

Palmieri says they’ll wrap up the evaluation at the regular board meeting on June 27.