Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines School Board will complete Habra’s evaluation June 27

Posted On Jun 12 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Haines Superintendent Tony Habra. (Emily Files)

Haines Superintendent Tony Habra. (Emily Files)

The Haines Borough School Board met twice last week for the yearly evaluation of Superintendent Tony Habra. But, they are not finished with the discussion.

The board met in executive session Monday. But around 11 p.m. they decided to extend the meeting until Thursday. Board President Anne Marie Palmieri said they postponed the discussion because of the late hour.

The board reconvened later in the week, but did not finish the assessment. Habra was out of town and Palmieri said they wanted to hold off on finishing discussion until they can all meet together.

The evaluation follows Habra’s first year on the job. A salary increase hinges on a successful review.

Palmieri says they’ll wrap up the evaluation at the regular board meeting on June 27.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – June 12, 2017

Posted On Jun 12 2017

Four Haines residents apply for empty assembly seat

Posted On Jun 12 2017
Runners at the start of Duff's Skagway Marathon in 2015. (Duff's Skagway Marathon/Elise Giordano)

Yukoners take prizes in Skagway marathon

Posted On Jun 12 2017
Debra Schnabel during her interview with the assembly. (Emily Files)

Haines Assembly to decide on Schnabel contract, budget

Posted On Jun 12 2017
(Credit: Abbey Collins)

Haines recall petitions certified; special election set for Aug. 15

Posted On Jun 11 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.