Haines School Board delays completion of superintendent evaluation

Posted On Jun 29 2017
Haines Superintendent Tony Habra. (Emily Files)

After three meetings, the Haines Borough School Board is not done with Superintendent Tony Habra’s first annual performance evaluation.

After spending more than two hours behind closed doors Tuesday night, the board said they are not done with the assessment.

They met to discuss the matter twice at the beginning of June.

A salary increase in the coming year hinges on a successful review.

The board has not yet scheduled a new meeting to continue the conversation.

