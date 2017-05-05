Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines resident applies for license to open a retail marijuana store

Posted On May 05 2017
Marijuana plants (Michelle Grewe/Flickr)

A marijuana retail store could be in Haines’ future. If it gets the green light, a pot shop may be one of the first things cruise ship visitors see when they get to town.

Weeks after applying for a state license to open a cultivation facility on Helms Loop, Carol Waldo also applied for a retail shop.

She wants to open Glacier Bay Farms at 77 Beach Road, across the street from the cruise ship dock. Glacier Bay Farms is also the name of the cultivation facility she hopes to open.

Waldo did not return a request for comment for this story.

She is the first resident to apply for a commercial pot business of any kind in Haines. Right now, there is nothing in borough code regulating these types of businesses. The municipality could impose zoning restrictions or taxes. Or, they could do nothing and stick to the state rules.

That’s the direction the planning commission leaned toward when confronted with Waldo’s cultivation application. The group chose not to take up the issue unless directed to do so, putting the ball in the assembly’s court.

People can submit comments or objections to the Marijuana Control Office or the Haines Borough.

In Skagway, the assembly adopted pot business zoning restrictions last year. The town’s first retail marijuana shop opened in January.

Editors note: This story originally included a picture of a building that is not 77 Beach Road. We apologize for the error. 

About the Author
  1. Denise May 6, 2017 at 10:46 pm Reply

    I hope it works out!

  2. Sheri Loomis May 6, 2017 at 7:32 pm Reply

    You should probably take this photo down as it is not 77 Beach Road. 77 Beach Road are the two adjacent small buildings, one housing Lynn View Mercantile and the other used to house a therapist. Don’t think these guys would appreciate their building being shown for this.

