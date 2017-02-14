Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines resident appeals approval of resource extraction permit

Posted On Feb 14 2017
By :
Comment: 0
This graphic shows the location of the extraction area.

This graphic shows the location of the extraction area. (Haines Borough)

A Haines developer’s plans for resource extraction above Young Road face a challenge from a nearby resident.

The planning commission recently unanimously approved a three-year conditional use permit for Roger Schnabel of Southeast Road Builders. Linese Fontenot filed an appeal of the decision the next day.

Schnabel owns a 65-acre property above Young Road and Skyline Drive. He is already allowed to do clearing, grubbing and blasting on the site. But now, he wants to ‘intensify’ the work and sell the material to be used in the small boat harbor expansion. The plan to use the material for commercial sale is what triggered the need for a conditional use permit.

Fontenot attended the planning commission meeting to voice her concerns.

“Obviously, anybody who has dynamite going off in their neighborhood is going to be concerned,” Fontenot said. “I have an 11-year-old child and I have a couple of dogs too, that the blasting is really difficult for them. So if there’s going to be more of that and that’s going to be continual throughout the summer, I have some concerns about that.”

In addition to the blasting, Fontenot also objected to the truck traffic that would take place when material is being moved from Schnabel’s property to other locations.

In her appeal, Fontenot reiterated her argument that the noise and trucking would negatively impact the neighborhood and property values.

She also challenged the planning commission’s decision to soften restrictions that borough staff recommended. Among the recommendations the commission dismissed were more limited working hours and a guarantee that Schnabel pay to repair damage to Young Road.

Fontenot’s case will go to the borough assembly for consideration. At its meeting Feb. 28, the assembly will decide whether to hear the appeal. If so, the hearing would take place March 14.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – Feb. 13, 2017

Posted On Feb 13 2017

Students, teachers, and extended absences at the Haines School

Posted On Feb 13 2017

Haines Assembly to work out details for manager recruitment, lobbyist priorities

Posted On Feb 13 2017
A sport-fishing boat sank over the weekend during a winter storm. (Emily Files)

Weekend winter storm knocks out power, sinks boat

Posted On Feb 13 2017

KHNS News – Feb. 10, 2017

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.