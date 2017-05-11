Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines Public Safety Commission addresses drug use, overdoses

Posted On May 11 2017
By :
Comments: 3
Haines Borough Police Dept. (Emily Files)

Haines Borough Police Dept. (Emily Files)

How can Haines better address drug use and resulting overdoses? That’s a question the public safety commission wants the community to take a closer look at.

“Our rural area and our remoteness isn’t going to fend this off for much longer,” said police chief Heath Scott. “I think we’re in the throes of it.”

He described with urgency an increase in overdoses, some of which he says are related to heroin.

“How many times have we given narcan? How many times have we dealt with overdose in the last year? I start looking at the numbers and we dealt with arguable four overdoses,” said Scott. “Different individuals, different demographics, within the last month. Four.”

Scott said one obvious question is whether the overdoses are a result of a March break-in at the local clinic. A number of different drugs were stolen. But Scott said he doesn’t think the two are related.

He and members of the committee agreed that it’s time to have a bigger discussion about how drugs are affecting the community and what can be done about it. Commission member Michael Fullerton said living in a small town should be considered an asset in this situation.

“I’ve heard on more than one occasion tonight saying ‘oh we’re a small community, that’s really a problem. And I would argue just the contrary; it’s one of our greatest strengths. We are a small community. We know each other, we care about each other. We should leverage that strength,” said Fullerton.

The group is organizing a community discussion on drug use in Haines and how to effectively impact the situation. The meeting is scheduled for June 1 at 5:30 p.m. in assembly chambers.

 

 

About the Author
  1. Jan Hotze May 12, 2017 at 6:30 am Reply

    Juneau reported 6 heroine over dose deaths last year…we have a problem if haines has 4 overdose calls in a month. It’s only a matter of time until someone dies. Narcan is now available as over the counter use and can be obtained free as part of the federal/ state approach to address this growing problem.

  2. Dean Lari May 11, 2017 at 6:31 pm Reply

    Haines doesn’t have a drug problem. Marijuana isn’t a gateway drug. Oh wait…

  3. Bob Carly May 11, 2017 at 1:34 pm Reply

    Wait! What??
    I’ve been hearing for years there are no drugs in Haines and we don’t need to support an effort to fight the drug issue.
    HAHAHAA

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – May 12, 2017

Posted On May 12 2017

Haines Planning Commission takes up resource extraction in Mud Bay

Posted On May 12 2017
Melissa Block talks with KHNS News Director Emily Files. (Credit: Elissa Nadworny)

Chilkat Valley stories to be featured on national radio series

Posted On May 12 2017

KHNS News – May 11, 2017

Posted On May 11 2017
Haines fisherman Norm Hughes received two letters telling him to renew his Coast Guard documentation. The one on the left is from the Coast Guard. The one on the right is from a third-party company that charges three times as much. (Emily Files)

Boat owners fooled by website charging high prices for vessel documentation

Posted On May 11 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.