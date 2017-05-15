Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines planning commission won’t explore expanding borough boundaries

Posted On May 15 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Haines, Alaska. (Bruce Barrett/Flickr Creative Commons)

Haines, Alaska. (Bruce Barrett/Flickr Creative Commons)

The Haines Planning Commission is not interested in expanding the borough’s boundaries – at least not right now.

The assembly asked the group to consider annexing other nearby areas to generate extra revenue.

Planner Rob Miller said it needs to be clear what kind of money could be brought in from borough expansion.

“I’m not going to be looking on this idea with much favor until somebody shows me what as a borough we could reasonably expect as revenue,” said Miller.

Interim manager Brad Ryan brought up the idea at an April assembly meeting. He said expanding borough boundaries could mean extra money for Haines through payment in-lieu-of taxes.

One suggestion he had was to move toward Glacier Bay.

The city and borough of Juneau is considering expanding its boundaries on Admiralty Island.

But none of the Haines commissioners were enthusiastic about the idea. Brenda Josephson said it could be an arduous process.

“I think this is something that could be a long course, I think attorneys could get really rich on it,” said Josephson. “I think that it’s going to consume a lot of people’s time, staff, local boundaries commission, and I’m not supportive of pursuing this further.”

And chair Rob Goldberg said it could create tension with nearby areas.

“I can’t think of one situation where one small community said ‘yeah, annex us!’ It just doesn’t happen. And it just creates more contention between people,” said Goldberg.

The commission did not take any action on the idea.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – May 16, 2017

Posted On May 16 2017
A sign welcoming visitors to Skagway. (KHNS photo)

Applicants for Skagway Assembly seat include two especially young residents

Posted On May 16 2017

Seven people are interested in an open spot on the Haines Assembly

Posted On May 16 2017

KHNS News – May 15, 2017

Posted On May 15 2017
Mike Case's seat was empty at the April 26 assembly meeting. Also pictured: Mayor Jan Hill, Clerk Julie Cozzi, Assembly members Margaret Friedenauer and Ron Jackson. (Emily Files)

Plenty of interest for Haines and Skagway assembly vacancies

Posted On May 15 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.