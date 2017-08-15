Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines planning commissioners renew concerns over Chilkoot River Corridor gates

Posted On Aug 15 2017
By :
Comment: 0
A crowd starts to gather on a morning earlier this month at the Chilkoot River. (Jillian Rogers)

A crowd gathers on a September morning along the Chilkoot River. (Jillian Rogers)

From marijuana zoning to vacation rentals, the Haines Planning Commission made progress on several issues at its latest meeting. Gates installed on the Chilkoot River Corridor that stirred controversy last year are back on the commission’s radar.

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources installed gates on the road last year. State parks had just taken over the road from the Department of Transportation. The parks department said it was a precautionary measure. But, the action drew concerns from residents worried the state might try to limit access.

The gates weren’t on the planning commission’s agenda, but Larry Geise brought the issue up.

“That stupid gate they’ve got out there that blocks RVs from getting through. Makes people drive out into the bushes to get around it. And it’s just retarded,” said Geise.

The commission instructed borough manager Debra Schnabel to write a letter to State Parks about continued concerns around the gates.

The group also turned to staff for direction on marijuana. Commissioners voted to direct borough staff to write a draft ordinance for commercial marijuana facility zoning.

There are currently five applications for pot businesses in Haines pending at the state level. Right now there is nothing in borough code regulating the industry.

Two issues related to the Mud Bay neighborhood were discussed at the meeting.

The commission held a hearing to determine whether Bill and Kim Chetney are violating the conditions of their permit to operate Viking Cove Guest Homes.

Neighbors have raised concerns about the property at the last couple planning commission meetings.

“I walk up and down there a lot and to me I’ve noticed more traffic,” said Lauri Dadourian. “That’s a really hard thing to weigh out. Especially for you guys because you don’t live out there. But there has been an increase in traffic and noise.”

Several residents also wrote letters in support of the Chetney’s business.

Borough staff found the Chetney’s were in violation of their conditional use permit by operating more rentals then allowed. Their permit allows for three and they have six.

Bill Chetney defended his operation. He said they’ll still only rent to three parties at a time.

“We think that we’re trying to be really understanding of the community and the residential nature of the community,” said Chetney. “Compared to the alternatives we think we’re a lower impact user of the property then other people might be.”

The commissioners disagreed with staff, and voted against finding the Chetney’s in violation of their permit. Part of their reasoning came down to the fact that even though there are more rentals than allowed, they are within the original footprint. Here’s Donnie Turner.

“He didn’t build any more structures,” said Turner. “He’s never rented over 20 guests. There’s only the four things. In my definition, no accommodations were built, they just named them differently.”

Chair Rob Goldberg told neighbors it could be worse.

“When I made that decision to approve this permit initially, I’m trying to think of what’s going to happen if I vote no on this. There would likely be another vacation rental on it’s on lot, much closer to the neighbor’s property, and causing much more impact to the neighbors,” said Goldberg.

The group voted 6-1 against finding the Chetney’s in violation of their permit. Rob Miller was opposed. The commission is also reviewing the definition of ‘vacation rental’ in borough code. A draft ordinance is scheduled to come back for a public hearing next month.

The group also decided to hold a second workshop on resource extraction rules. Right now there is nothing in borough code that addresses the activity in Mud Bay. The issue has been on the table for a couple months now.

The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for September 7.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

Heather Lende, Tom Morphet and Tresham Gregg are targeted in the recall effort. (KHNS photos)

Haines recall unsuccessful according to preliminary results

Posted On Aug 15 2017

KHNS News – Aug. 15, 2017

Posted On Aug 15 2017
Haines voters may decide on two ballot questions in the October election. The borough assembly moved the two ordinances forward at a meeting Tuesday. But neither decision was unanimous. The first is in response to Haines’ loss of trooper service. Alaska State Troopers moved its Haines post earlier this year. That leaves areas outside of the townsite without consistent law enforcement protection. The ballot question would create a new service area, expanding the jurisdiction of the Haines Police. Assemblyman Tom Morphet raised two concerns. One, he thinks the proposal should come from the public, not the government. Two, the question might signal that Haines is giving up the fight to reinstate the trooper post. But Heather Lende said the borough would be remiss if it didn’t have a back-up plan. 12BallotQs: Sure, ideally, we just want the trooper back. But if that isn’t going to happen, we are at least giving residents an opportunity to vote on a different option. And one that by code, by service area, they will pay for the service. The assembly voted 4-2 to move the police service area question to its first public hearing. Morphet and Sean Maidy were opposed. The other possible ballot question is on a less-prominent topic. Right now, Haines’ charter says certain borough officers serve at the pleasure of the assembly. They include the manager, clerk, chief fiscal officer and attorney. That’s led to questions about how the assembly should supervise and evaluate those staff when it only has direct oversight of the manager. The ballot question would amend borough charter to say only the manager serves at the pleasure of the assembly. Morphet also objected to this idea. 12BallotQs2: I feel the clerk and CFO have considerable discretion and authority and in a real sense, have power in this chamber and over the people of the Haines Borough. And as such, I believe these positions should answer directly to the public. And [the assembly] is the public. We represent the public. But Morphet was in the minority. He and Tresham Gregg were the only ‘no’ votes. Both the police service area and charter amendment ordinances will have public hearings July 25.

Live Special Election Coverage -- Tuesday, August 15

Posted On Aug 15 2017
Children play in the Skagway Recreation Center, which, with the municipality's approval, could include a pool in the future. (Emily Files)

Skagway Assembly to consider recreation center advisory questions

Posted On Aug 15 2017

KHNS News – Aug. 14, 2017

Posted On Aug 14 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.