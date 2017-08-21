Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines Mud Bay spring water tests positive for E. coli

Posted On Aug 21 2017
By :
Comment: 1

A Haines resident fills up buckets of water at the Mud Bay spring to use for drinking and cleaning. (Abbey Collins)

A popular but unregulated and untreated drinking water source in Haines has tested positive for E. coli.

KHNS had a sample of the Mud Bay spring water tested as part of a series focused on answering listener questions. Juneau-based water testing company Admiralty Environmental says preliminary results show E. coli is present in the water.

E. coli is a type of fecal coliform bacteria associated with human or animal waste. The bacteria is not always harmful, but certain strains can cause health problems.

Admiralty’s test does not include what level or strain of the bacteria is present.

Federal standards for drinking water do not allow for any level of E. coli.

The Haines Borough does not regulate or test the Mud Bay spring, but many residents use it as their drinking water.

The spring is located near Letnikof Cove.

Cindy Christian, a drinking water specialist with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, says she would recommend boiling the water if it’s going to be consumed.

These are preliminary results. KHNS will have more information after Admiralty Environmental completes its full report in the next couple weeks.

Haines residents who do not get the borough’s water supplied to their home can pay $30 per season to get water from their tanks.

About the Author
  1. Suzanne Newton August 21, 2017 at 6:44 pm Reply

    Interesting that Scott Bradford, our Borough water and sewage dept. head has for years said that water is contaminated by animal waste. Again, interesting.

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Aug. 21, 2017

Posted On Aug 21 2017
Tourists walk on the cruise ship dock towards Haines' Fort Seward. (Emily Files)

Competitive races for Haines mayor and assembly

Posted On Aug 21 2017
Skagway's Broadway Street on a summer day. (Emily Files)

Budget cuts leave Skagway court without a local magistrate

Posted On Aug 21 2017
Rich Carlson. (Emily Files)

Carlson returns as interim superintendent at the Haines School

Posted On Aug 21 2017
Lutak Dock. (R&M Consultants)

Uber regs, Lutak Dock on Haines Assembly agenda

Posted On Aug 21 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.