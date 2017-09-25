Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines Manager Report on Sept. 26 Assembly Meeting

Posted On Sep 25 2017
The Haines Borough Administration building. (Emily Files)

KHNS News is broadcasting a new segment, where we check in with Haines Borough Manager Debra Schnabel the day prior to an assembly meeting.

The conversation airs after the local newscast Monday evening at about 6:10 p.m.

Emily Files spoke with Schnabel about what’s on the agenda for the Tuesday, Sept. 26 meeting.  Listen below:

Topics covered include:

  • Trooper Colonel Hans Brinke presentation to assembly
  • Assemblyman Tom Morphet’s proposal to restrict Haines Police response outside townsite.
  • Separate excise tax ordinances for tobacco products and marijuana cultivation
  • Memorandum of understanding with Haines Economic Development Corporation
  • Discussion of whether the borough should test the Mud Bay spring water commonly used as drinking source
