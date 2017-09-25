Previous Story
Haines Manager Report on Sept. 26 Assembly Meeting
KHNS News is broadcasting a new segment, where we check in with Haines Borough Manager Debra Schnabel the day prior to an assembly meeting.
The conversation airs after the local newscast Monday evening at about 6:10 p.m.
Emily Files spoke with Schnabel about what’s on the agenda for the Tuesday, Sept. 26 meeting. Listen below:
Topics covered include:
- Trooper Colonel Hans Brinke presentation to assembly
- Assemblyman Tom Morphet’s proposal to restrict Haines Police response outside townsite.
- Separate excise tax ordinances for tobacco products and marijuana cultivation
- Memorandum of understanding with Haines Economic Development Corporation
- Discussion of whether the borough should test the Mud Bay spring water commonly used as drinking source