Haines Manager Report on Sept. 12 Assembly Meeting

Posted On Sep 11 2017
The Haines Borough Administration building. (Emily Files)

KHNS News is launching a new segment, where we check in with Haines Borough Manager Debra Schnabel the day prior to an assembly meeting.

The conversation airs after the local newscast Monday evening at about 6:10 p.m.

Emily Files spoke with Schnabel about what’s on the agenda for the Tuesday, Sept. 12 meeting.  Listen below:

Topics covered include:

  • Separate excise tax proposals for tobacco and marijuana sold in Haines
  • Ordinance establishing the borough assembly as the local marijuana regulatory authority
  • Ordinance reducing mayor’s compensation from $15,000 to $6,000
  • Ordinance changing code to allow more flexibility in service area funding
  • Ordinance establishing different vetting process for heliski map amendment requests
  • Ordinance allowing more flexibility in procedures for public hearings
