Haines Manager Report on Sept. 12 Assembly Meeting
Posted On Sep 11 2017
Comment: 0
KHNS News is launching a new segment, where we check in with Haines Borough Manager Debra Schnabel the day prior to an assembly meeting.
The conversation airs after the local newscast Monday evening at about 6:10 p.m.
Emily Files spoke with Schnabel about what’s on the agenda for the Tuesday, Sept. 12 meeting. Listen below:
Topics covered include:
- Separate excise tax proposals for tobacco and marijuana sold in Haines
- Ordinance establishing the borough assembly as the local marijuana regulatory authority
- Ordinance reducing mayor’s compensation from $15,000 to $6,000
- Ordinance changing code to allow more flexibility in service area funding
- Ordinance establishing different vetting process for heliski map amendment requests
- Ordinance allowing more flexibility in procedures for public hearings