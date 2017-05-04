Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines manager hire decision sparks complaint, records requests

Posted On May 04 2017
By :
Comment: 1
Brad Ryan and Debra Schnabel at preliminary interviews with the assembly. (Emily Files)

Brad Ryan and Debra Schnabel at preliminary interviews with the assembly. (Emily Files)

The Haines Assembly’s borough manager decision has triggered a complaint and records requests from residents.

Last week, the assembly voted 5-1 to hire Debra Schnabel over interim manager Brad Ryan. Afterwards, upset residents asked the assembly to reconsider and a borough employee accused them of cronyism.

A couple days later, resident Dave Long filed a citizen complaint. Long has backed Ryan throughout the manager hiring process. He drew up a petition in support of Ryan that garnered more than 150 signatures.

In his complaint, Long says the decision was improper because the assembly did not follow Haines Borough Charter. The charter states that the manager is selected based solely on professional qualifications.

Long also says the assembly showed ‘gross incompetence’ by not contacting some of Schnabel’s past employers. And, he says, the assembly did not adequately consider public input.

Long requests a ‘mayoral override’ of the manager hire vote and for the position to be re-advertised.

Two other residents are scrutinizing the assembly’s decision using public records requests.

Karen Hess requested emails between assembly members from Feb. 2 to April 26 regarding the manager hire.

Don Turner Jr. requested all correspondence between Schnabel and the borough assembly from the last six months.

Turner is the main sponsor on petitions to recall three assembly members. He used emails obtained through public records requests in his recall applications.

Assembly personnel committee chair Margaret Friedenauer said Thursday that contract negotiations with Schnabel have not yet started because Mayor Jan Hill has been out of town. Hill, Friedenauer and Ron Jackson are on the negotiating team.

About the Author
  1. Goldberg May 5, 2017 at 7:01 pm Reply

    Long just a sorry loser just like case young.

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

Tlingit & Haida Central Council President Richard Peterson and James Hart at the recent tribal assembly. (Central Council Tlingit & Haida)

Haines resident honored as 'Emerging Leader' by Tlingit & Haida Council

Posted On May 08 2017
A solo rider crests the summit during the 2016 Kluane-Chilkat International Bike Relay. (Jillian Rogers)

Bike-friendly application, budget on Haines Assembly agenda

Posted On May 08 2017

KHNS News – May 5, 2017

Posted On May 05 2017
Photographers take pictures of eagles feeding on salmon in the Chilkat River. The Chilkat River is one of four water bodies in Alaska nominated for Tier 3 protection. (Emily Files)

Put Tier 3 decisions in the hands of DEC, says local Fish and Game advisory committee

Posted On May 05 2017

Haines resident applies for license to open a retail marijuana store

Posted On May 05 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.