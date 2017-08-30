Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines man one of three indicted on illegal big game hunting charges

Posted On Aug 30 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Dall sheep in Wrangell-St. Elias Park. (NPS Photo- Bryan Petrtyl)

A Haines man was indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of conspiring to provide illegal hunts for Dall sheep in a national park.

Dale Lackner was indicted along with two men from the Lower 48, Jeffrey Harris of Washington and Casey Richardson of Montana.

The three are accused of carrying out illegal hunts in Wrangell-St.Elias National Park and Preserve in 2014 and 2015.

Richardson and Harris are charged with illegally hunting themselves. Lackner was a registered guide at the time. He is accused of conspiring with one of the other men to conduct an illegal hunt.

Harris and Richardson are also accused of using an artificial sweetener that is deadly to certain animals on illegal bait piles.

Four agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, conducted the investigation leading to indictment.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Aug. 30, 2017

Posted On Aug 30 2017
The Haines Police service area does not include residents who live along the Haines Highway. (Abbey Collins)

Haines Upper Valley residents turn out to oppose police service area expansion

Posted On Aug 30 2017
The Haines court. (Emily Files)

State budget cuts put rural court magistrate positions in limbo

Posted On Aug 30 2017

KHNS News – Aug. 29, 2017

Posted On Aug 29 2017
Cruise ships at Skagway's railroad dock. (Emily Files)

Rockslide draws attention to potential hazard looming over Skagway cruise dock

Posted On Aug 29 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.