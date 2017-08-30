Haines man one of three indicted on illegal big game hunting charges

A Haines man was indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of conspiring to provide illegal hunts for Dall sheep in a national park.

Dale Lackner was indicted along with two men from the Lower 48, Jeffrey Harris of Washington and Casey Richardson of Montana.

The three are accused of carrying out illegal hunts in Wrangell-St.Elias National Park and Preserve in 2014 and 2015.

Richardson and Harris are charged with illegally hunting themselves. Lackner was a registered guide at the time. He is accused of conspiring with one of the other men to conduct an illegal hunt.

Harris and Richardson are also accused of using an artificial sweetener that is deadly to certain animals on illegal bait piles.

Four agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, conducted the investigation leading to indictment.