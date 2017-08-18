Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines candidate filing closes Monday

Posted On Aug 18 2017
By :
Comment: 0
A sign at the ANB Hall during the special recall election. (Emily Files)

A sign at the ANB Hall during the special recall election. (Emily Files)

Haines residents have until Monday at 5 p.m. to file as candidates for local office.

As of Friday afternoon, incumbent Jan Hill was the only candidate for mayor.

Brenda Josephson, Diana Lapham and Sean Maidy are running for three open assembly seats.

Incumbent school board members Anne Marie Palmieri, Sara Chapell and Brian Clay put in bids for re-election. There are four open school board seats.

The election is Oct. 3.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Aug. 18, 2017

Posted On Aug 18 2017
Cruise ships docked in Skagway's port. (Emily Files)

Information on Skagway tour accident remains limited

Posted On Aug 18 2017
A recreation center expansion conceptual design from Architects Alaska.

Financial worries sink another attempt to advance Skagway rec center expansion

Posted On Aug 18 2017
The Haines Portage Cove Harbor. (Emily Files)

Northern Lynn Canal Fisheries Update: Aug. 18, 2017

Posted On Aug 18 2017

KHNS News – Aug. 17, 2017

Posted On Aug 17 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.