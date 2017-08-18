Haines candidate filing closes Monday

Haines residents have until Monday at 5 p.m. to file as candidates for local office.

As of Friday afternoon, incumbent Jan Hill was the only candidate for mayor.

Brenda Josephson, Diana Lapham and Sean Maidy are running for three open assembly seats.

Incumbent school board members Anne Marie Palmieri, Sara Chapell and Brian Clay put in bids for re-election. There are four open school board seats.

The election is Oct. 3.