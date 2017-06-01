Haines Borough accepting letters of interest for open assembly seat

For the second time in a few months, there is an open seat on the Haines Assembly.

On Wednesday, assembly member Margaret Friedenauer resigned from her position.

Residents interested in taking on the job, now have ten days to submit letters of interest to the borough.

The group will meet Monday, June 19 at 5:30 p.m. to review the candidates.

In April, Assemblyman Mike Case resigned. Seven people expressed interest in that position.

On Tuesday, the assembly chose former mayor Stephanie Scott to fill the seat.

Any residents that already submitted a letter of interest and want to be considered again should contact the borough clerk.